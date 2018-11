MUŽ ME JE TUKAO BEZ PRESTANKA, KAŠLJALA SAM KRV! Potresna ispovest UFC devojke koju je KRVNIČKI PREMLATIO poznati borac!

Sharpening up. 😇Next week Friday, will be my fight night. That makes me happy inside.💭☺️ Finished off my last week of camp at home. 💪🏻 Ready to do this cuz I’m hungry for some 🍕 with lots of olives and red hot peppers.🙂🙂🙂 ok goodnight. 🌙😘😴 #tuf27finale #ufc #mma #july6 #lasvegas Where’s the best pizza place in Vegas??????? I’m serious lmk! Cuz it’s goin down. Lmaooo

A post shared by Rachael Ostovich (@rachaelostovich) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:17am PDT