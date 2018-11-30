POKAZALA ZMIJSKO TELO: Seksi krosfiterka ostala u tangama i krenula da radi sklekove (VIDEO)

Skinula je sve sa sebe, ostala u tangama i krenula da radi sklekove.
Strong Women Inspire each other! Our beauty is not only in our aesthetics but in our drive, passion and strength. Every morning I wake up to max push ups, ladies I challenge you the month of December to hit a max set of push ups as soon as you wake up to start your day. Tag a friend to challenge and tag me a video of your push ups. A case of GOAT to the women who inspires us the most! #women #hardwork #lifestyle #womenwin #trainhard #workhard #fitness #wine #smallbusinessowner #winemaker #strongwomen #beauty #womanbusinessowner
- Naša lepota nije samo u estetici, već i u našoj ličnosti, strasti i snazi. Svako jutro ustanem i radim sklekove - napisala je Maržo.
I’ve been known to take my time warming up. When you train at high volume prehab and mobility need to be another part of your routine. Assess objective and subjective data analyze and install a plan to target those weaknesses as mundane as they might sound they need to be addressed! #crossfit #crossfitgames @roguefitness #workhard #enjoythejourney #strongwomen #fitness #sandiego #headedtoLA #strength #teamentropy #justgaux #trainhard
Narrow back squats - been incorporating these into my training since earlier this year to focus on getting my quads stronger. If you’re looking for something extra, such as accessory work, mobility or an extra metcon to add into your daily training, check the link in my bio for our Open Program! It can all be completed within an hour and it’s perfect for those to want to add in some additional training. #bettertogether #fitness #workhard #trainhard #crossfit #community #mobility #accessorywork #warmup #metcon #backsquats
Excited for the @wodonthewaves cruise in January because... (swipe left) 1) get to hit the beach 🏝 with Poseidon’s pitchfork 2) get to eat cookies with everyone and @dan_bailey9 😂 3) get to do a 🍷 tasting with those on board who signed up! Can’t wait to see everyone 🤗💛 📸: @thereason @storytellersanonymous #wodonthewaves #friday #fitness #fun #cookies #winetasting #cruise #january
Not Too High Not Too Low! Trying to create a brand and yield a successful #smallbusiness takes a ton of patience! You are constantly reminded how difficult it is and then there are flashes of endless possibilities and hope that instantly are voided. As I’ve done with my @crossfitgames career all I can do is control what I can and do what keeps me going? This mantra always helps! Be Accountable daily - remind yourself this is what YOU wanted and nothing great is achieved without a fight! We will fail along the way and that’s ok as long as we own up to it and adjust. Be accountable! ~Prepare And Execute - Don’t just wake up and pursue your goal aimlessly, instead plan each day, plan contingency plans and when you wake up execute that plan. It’s a game of chess when something goes wrong execute the contingency plan but never allow yourself to become paralyzed by over analyzing, prepare and execute each day. ~ Review your work whether it’s studying film, having after action meetings or reading sales or marketing numbers always review your work objectively and find creative ways to better execute the losses or fails. Always learn always review always adjust as needed. ~ Be patient - it’s going to take a lot of years to stand in glory and that glory is a fraction of the time, sweat blood, and tears you invested so always ~ Enjoy the Journey - why do it if you are miserable! Enjoy the fight, love the struggle and be passionate about the hard work This is my reminder every day - thank you @xfitalex1 for developing and reminding us this often. We fight each day for what we love - Not Too High Not Too Low #motivation #success #fight #workhard #strong #lasvegas #fitness #crossfitgames #smallbusinessowner #beproud #mondaymotivation 📷 @fjmata
