POKAZALA ZMIJSKO TELO: Seksi krosfiterka ostala u tangama i krenula da radi sklekove (VIDEO)
Foto: Printscreen

DA JOJ BUDE LAKŠE

POKAZALA ZMIJSKO TELO: Seksi krosfiterka ostala u tangama i krenula da radi sklekove (VIDEO)

Ostali sportovi

Krosfiterka Maržo Alvarez ne libi se da pokaže jako telo.

Skinula je sve sa sebe, ostala u tangama i krenula da radi sklekove.

 

 

- Naša lepota nije samo u estetici, već i u našoj ličnosti, strasti i snazi. Svako jutro ustanem i radim sklekove - napisala je Maržo.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not Too High Not Too Low! Trying to create a brand and yield a successful #smallbusiness takes a ton of patience! You are constantly reminded how difficult it is and then there are flashes of endless possibilities and hope that instantly are voided. As I’ve done with my @crossfitgames career all I can do is control what I can and do what keeps me going? This mantra always helps! Be Accountable daily - remind yourself this is what YOU wanted and nothing great is achieved without a fight! We will fail along the way and that’s ok as long as we own up to it and adjust. Be accountable! ~Prepare And Execute - Don’t just wake up and pursue your goal aimlessly, instead plan each day, plan contingency plans and when you wake up execute that plan. It’s a game of chess when something goes wrong execute the contingency plan but never allow yourself to become paralyzed by over analyzing, prepare and execute each day. ~ Review your work whether it’s studying film, having after action meetings or reading sales or marketing numbers always review your work objectively and find creative ways to better execute the losses or fails. Always learn always review always adjust as needed. ~ Be patient - it’s going to take a lot of years to stand in glory and that glory is a fraction of the time, sweat blood, and tears you invested so always ~ Enjoy the Journey - why do it if you are miserable! Enjoy the fight, love the struggle and be passionate about the hard work This is my reminder every day - thank you @xfitalex1 for developing and reminding us this often. We fight each day for what we love - Not Too High Not Too Low #motivation #success #fight #workhard #strong #lasvegas #fitness #crossfitgames #smallbusinessowner #beproud #mondaymotivation 📷 @fjmata

Објава коју дели Margaux Alvarez (@321gaux) дана

 

Kurir sport

 

POGLEDAJTE BONUS VIDEO:

 

 

 

