SRPSKA ODBOJKAŠICA NEPOMIČNO LEŽALA NA PARKETU: Ljiljana Ranković završila sezonu!

It is with a heavy heart that I must let you all know my season has ended.... Thank you for all the support, and kind messages full of loving words. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans for the endless love. I will be back and stronger than ever with an even bigger smile! I love you all, and I believe that my team has the ability to continue to accomplish big things! The biggest thank you of course goes to my family and friends. You guys make this slightly easier.❤️ #stillbelieve 🙏🏼🏆

A post shared by Ljiljana Rankovic (@lili___14) on Apr 30, 2019 at 9:07am PDT