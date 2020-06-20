FITNES MODEL ZAPALILA DRUŠTVENE MREŽE! Amerikanka TERETANOM dovela svoje telo do SAVRŠENSTVA! FOTO

OH SHOULDER PUMPS, HOW I HAVE MISSED YOU 😍 ⁣ ⁣ Even if im only capable of doing like 1/2 of the weight I was doing four months ago 😂 Although my strength has dropped a bit, I’ve been pretty impressed with how much muscle I’ve maintained without the gym and im excited for that muscle memory to kick in 😉 ⁣ ⁣ Lets get it 🥊 ⁣ ⁣ 1️⃣ 4 sets of 10 Shoulder Press ⁣ ⁣ 2️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Upright Row ⁣ ⁣ 3️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Lateral Raises ⁣ ⁣ 4️⃣ 4 sets of 10 Front Raises⁣ ⁣ 5️⃣ 4 sets of 10 Around the World 🌍 ⁣ ⁣ 6️⃣ 4 sets of 15 Overhead Tricep Extensions⁣ ⁣ 7️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Bicep Curl ⁣ ⁣ This whole outfit is from @balanceathletica 💕 They will be releasing items for limited pre-sale on June 15th @ 11am PST and a large portion of the sales will be donated to organizations to help aid in the fight against social injustice! They will be donating up to $30,000 to the Color of Change & Equal Justin Initiative! 🥰 ⁣I wear a size small in all tops and XS in all bottoms 💗 If you are looking to make some purchases, please shop through my link and show Balance I sent you 😊 ⁣ ⁣ Song: @PhlegmaticDogs - Cuatrocats⁣ #fitfam #movementlifestyle #exercisetips #exercisevideos #excercisedailty #exerciseforlife #exerciseroutines #exercisegoals #exerciseforhealth #exercisemakesmehappy #workoutinspo #fitnessroutine #workoutmode #fitnessgoals2020 #dailyworkout #workoutday #workoutroutine #workoutplan #workoutgirl #workoutmotivation #lifestyle #fitdaily #swoleisthegoal #lovetolift

