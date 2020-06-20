FITNES MODEL ZAPALILA DRUŠTVENE MREŽE! Amerikanka TERETANOM dovela svoje telo do SAVRŠENSTVA! FOTO

Postala je popularna u fitnes industriji nakon što je objavila nekoliko slika svog fenomenalnog tela na internetu.
OH SHOULDER PUMPS, HOW I HAVE MISSED YOU 😍 Even if im only capable of doing like 1/2 of the weight I was doing four months ago 😂 Although my strength has dropped a bit, I’ve been pretty impressed with how much muscle I’ve maintained without the gym and im excited for that muscle memory to kick in 😉 Lets get it 🥊 1️⃣ 4 sets of 10 Shoulder Press 2️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Upright Row 3️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Lateral Raises 4️⃣ 4 sets of 10 Front Raises 5️⃣ 4 sets of 10 Around the World 🌍 6️⃣ 4 sets of 15 Overhead Tricep Extensions 7️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Bicep Curl This whole outfit is from @balanceathletica 💕 They will be releasing items for limited pre-sale on June 15th @ 11am PST and a large portion of the sales will be donated to organizations to help aid in the fight against social injustice! They will be donating up to $30,000 to the Color of Change & Equal Justin Initiative! 🥰 I wear a size small in all tops and XS in all bottoms 💗 If you are looking to make some purchases, please shop through my link and show Balance I sent you 😊 Song: @PhlegmaticDogs - Cuatrocats #fitfam #movementlifestyle #exercisetips #exercisevideos #excercisedailty #exerciseforlife #exerciseroutines #exercisegoals #exerciseforhealth #exercisemakesmehappy #workoutinspo #fitnessroutine #workoutmode #fitnessgoals2020 #dailyworkout #workoutday #workoutroutine #workoutplan #workoutgirl #workoutmotivation #lifestyle #fitdaily #swoleisthegoal #lovetolift
U roku od svega nekoliko godina postala je ikona fitnes industrije i zdrave ishrane.
Ona se u međuvremenu zaljubila u proces vežbanja i transformisanja svog tela.
To ju je inspirisalo da pomogne i drugima koji imaju iste ciljeve, a danas njeni pratioci na Instagramu upravo u njoj vide svog uzora.
LEG DAY FOR BRINGING THE GAINS BACK POST QUARANTINE LIKE 🍑 Getting back into the gym after several months has been weird, to say the least 🙄 In order to maximize my “comeback” into the gym, I'm focusing on reestablishing that mind-muscle connection, not going crazy heavy and trying to minimize how sore I get 🤷♀️ Being sore may feel like an accomplishment, but it doesn’t necessarily help in muscle growth and I want to make sure I’m maximizing my recovery between workouts. After all, muscle repair & growth happens between workouts folks 😉 1️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Barbell Good Morning 🌞 2️⃣ 4 sets of 15 KB Swings 3️⃣ 4 sets of 12 Alternating Lunges 4️⃣ Super Set | 4 sets of 12 Narrow Stance Goblet Squat into 12 Wide Stance Goblet Squat 5️⃣ 5 sets of 10 Single Leg Hip Thrust *each* This outfit is from the new Oasis Collection from @balanceathletica 💕 These items will be launching for limited pre-sale on June 15th and a large portion of the sales will be donated to organizations to help aid in the fight against social injustice! They will be donating up to $30,000 to the Color of Change & Equal Justin Initiative! 🥰 I wear a size small in all tops and XS in all bottoms 💗 If you are looking to make some purchases, please shop through my link and show Balance I set you 😊 Sorry for the double post but music i included was flagged
HOW COVID19 HAS CHANGED THE WAY I TRAIN: A year ago I used to train 6 days a week.. which isn’t awful but I knew my body would benefit from more rest 🥴 Before quarantine, i shared that my goal was to decrease my training down to 5 days a week and have more quality sessions.. quality over quantity folks 😉 TBH, I got into a really great routine during quarantine that didn’t involve the gym and now that I’ve returned it just doesn’t feel the same. I found that the time commuting to and from the gym and talking to my friends at the gym really added up.. not going allowed me to focus more on both my business and school work 🤓 In addition, i felt really great during this time. I shuffled *cardio*, ate right and got more rest than I had gotten almost ever. Moving forward, I’m only training 4 days a week. I will never resistance train more than that ever again 😂 2 of these days will be lower body focused and 2 will be upper body focused. My newest physique goals are to continue growing my glutes, shoulders and actually target my quads for the first time in years 😂 Trying to get quads like the goddess herself @brooklynhillfit Quarantine reinforced how important nutrition is and how little i need to stress about the quantity of my workouts In addition, I plan on participating in alternative types of activity on my rest days such as shuffling, hiking, walking or whatever opportunities present itself 🥳 Are you changing your training at all after this? Let me know below 😇 This outfit is from the new Oasis Collection from @balanceathletica 💕 These items will be launching for limited pre-sale on June 15th and a large portion of the sales will be donated to organizations to help aid in the fight against social injustice! They will be donating up to $30,000 to the Color of Change & Equal Justin Initiative! 🥰 I wear a size small in all tops and XS in all bottoms 💗 If you are looking to make some purchases, please shop through my link and show Balance I sent you 😊
How I feel to be back in the gym 💪 🍑 As life starts to slowly and surely return to normal I want to drop a couple of reminders: 1️⃣ Going too hard the first time you return to the gym can lead to injury and make you have to take yet another break 👎 2️⃣ You might not be as strong as you were prior, but I promise it will come back 😉 3️⃣ Some of your favorite exercises will feel a little funky, as first, so ease back in 🤪 4️⃣ May we never take for granted the simple pleasures we missed so much (ex: gym, dining in, live music etc) 😋 5️⃣ And lastly #BlackLivesMatter May we continue to have this discussion, may we openly oppose racism and may we, as a society, make everyone feel accepted and respected.🥰 Happy Monday fam, lets make this week better than the last.. please 🥺 ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 This entire outfit is from @balanceathletica . I am honored to say I work with a clothing brand who stands up for what’s right ❤️ Items will be launching for limited pre-sale on June 8th and a large portion of the sales will be donated to organizations to help aid in the fight against social injustice! They will be donating up to $30,000 to the Color of Change & Equal Justice Initiative! 🥰
I haven’t talked about myself in a while so hellur 👋 My name is Jen Butters. That is my real last name and my first name is not Jennifer, Jenna or Jenny😂 I’m 22 years old and currently finishing up my degree in public relations and applied communications with a minor in social media 😉 I started out my college experience at the University of Florida but switched to being a fully online student last year! I’m an online health coach and have served over two hundred women 👸 I played soccer for most of my life. When I was a Junior in high school, I officially stopped playing soccer competitively and started working out in a gym! When I was a senior in high school, I competed in my first bodybuilding show and have since competed in seven shows, one being a national show. Currently, I do not see myself stepping on stage anytime soon but #neversaynever My favorite type of dog is a corgi 🐶 I love the fluffy booty 🍑 A some of my favorite foods consist of turkey sausage, turkey bacon and lean ground beef 😂 I’m definitely a carnivore 🥩 My sweet tooth cravings include, but are not limited to, sour gummy worms, ice cream, almond butter,and chocolate 🍫 I am an Aquarius ♒️ I love music. I love attending live music and festivals alike 🎉 I love all sorts of music but really dislike country #sorry My favorite genres are house, space bass and the wubs 💃 The first music festival I attended was Ultra in 2014 👶 My goal throughout my fitness journey was always to reach a point where im happy with what I look like and have a good relationship with food.. and I’m happy to report I’ve achieved that goal! I have faced countless obstacles.. full-time student, online coach, bullied, binge eating, unwanted weight gain, failure in regards to bodybuilding, moving across the country, toxic relationships, unmotivated, prioritizing the wrong things, you name it... My fitness journey has had a lot of ups and downs, as anyone’s would. I have weighed everywhere from 155lbs to 109lbs (I’m 5’6) over the past eight years and I wouldn’t change a thing! I just want to encourage you to keep at it, face adversity, and never give up❤️🥺
