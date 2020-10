ATRAKTIVNA ATLETIČARKA OČAJNA: Imam 38 godina, a nikada nisam VODILA LJUBAV! Niko neće da izađe sa mnom

I don’t even know what to say man. The words won’t do justice. I can only pray for the comfort of your friends and loved ones. A lot of people looked up to you for your accomplishments as an athlete but I was inspired by what you were doing after your career... writing books, directing movies, businesses. You showed that athletes can continue to do great things after retirement. I was honored to have you as a teammate. #teamusa 🇺🇸 #MambaForever #RIPMAMBA 💔

