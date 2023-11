LUDA PRIČA IZ REGIONA! Starac nokautirao klinca i otišao u penziju: Poraženi bokser posle meča napravio skandal (VIDEO)

Preliminary information: There were significant video issues on-site, so I can only show the material that was broadcast. Firat Arslan (55-9-3) 🇩🇪🇹🇷🐐 wins his farewell fight in the 6th round against Edin Puhalo (23-2) 🇧🇦 and has become the new WBA Gold champion in the… pic.twitter.com/HnYuTLStBi