ĐOKOVIĆEVE SUZE SU LAŽNE! Nikad sramniji udar na Novaka: Optužili ga da je FOLIRANT i da je plač njegova taktika! MONSTRUOZNO

OMG Romain Lefebvre @romlef @lequipe invites two psychologists to comment on Djokovic's tears at the US Open: were they real or fake. And it seems that one of them, Isabelle Inchauspé, thinks they were indeed fake. She's the only one. That's INSANITY.https://t.co/awedTs6OjU pic.twitter.com/0ZVFBUFBPg