NAJVEĆI SE VRAĆA U AMERIKU POSLE 2 GODINE: Srpska dijaspora iz Čikaga pravi spektakularan doček za Novaka Đokovića! FOTO

Yesterday, outside the Beograd Cafe, Novak’s Chicago fans of all ages gathered to celebrate the return of @DjokerNole to the USA!!! It’s been too long, and we miss him! Looking forward to @CincyTennis & @usopen! Welcome Back, GOAT! ❤️💚@jelenadjokovic @NovakFanClub @NDjokofan pic.twitter.com/ZqLyTMRSlr