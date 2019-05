HOLIVUD NAS OPET PLJUJE: Srbi su MUČITELJI u popularnoj seriji, samo znaju da igraju tenis! Glavnog negativca igra HRVAT! (VIDEO)

Sound on...! # *** 👍 *** # Dobrivoje Poplovich, Dobrivoje Poplovich, Dobrivoje Poplovich... Try and say it three times in a row as fast as you can...😉... And keep your face straight...😳... * * * * * #santaclaritadiet #drewbarrymore

A post shared by Goran Visnjic (@goran_visnjic) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT