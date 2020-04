VODITELJKA POZITIVNA NA KORONA VIRUS: Sve se brzo desilo, groznica, temperatura, bol! A evo zašto kaže da je srećnica

I spoke with Michelle Bennett today on 📺 whose mother Carolann (a nurse of 38 years) recently died after testing positive for #coronvirus. But Michelle was unable to be by her bedside (because of safety), so the charge nurse/hero at the hospital donned all the protective equipment, grabbed her personal cell and held the hand of this dying woman as they FaceTimed her daughter so she could say goodbye. This is our conversation about that profoundly difficult moment. My mom had JUST texted me before I did this segment live. Needless to say, I was unable to keep it together. This is SO REAL.

A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin) on Mar 30, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT