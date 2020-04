PRE 35 GODINA ROKI GA JE NOKAUTIRAO USRED MOSKVE! Sad RUSKA MAŠINA pokazala vežbe koje radi u KARANTINU i izgleda MOĆNO

Staying fit and maintaining my muscle mass during these hard times👊🏻 All you need for this workout is a resistance tube and a mini band. Perform 3 rounds of each circuit before moving on to the next: 1a: one arm shoulder press - 15 reps ea 1b: biceps curl - 15 reps slow descent 1c: rows - 15 reps 2a: pull down - 15 reps 2b: chest press - 15 reps 2c: one legged RDL - 15 reps ea 3a: slow descent squats - 15 reps 3b: triceps overhead - 15 reps 3c: narrow push ups - 15 reps

