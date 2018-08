SA ČETKICOM I ŠMINKOM STVARA OPTIČKE ILUZIJE: Kada vidite šta OVA devojka radi, nećete moći da prestanete da gledate u njena umetnička dela! (FOTO)

When someone tells you you’re nosey 👃🏽🔍👀 - This is #MAKEUP - TAG A FRIEND THAT WANTS TO KNOW EVERYTHING!💬 - Hey guys!! I’ve been wanting to do this one for a while 😂 I am prettyyyy nosey so it works 🤣🔍 lemme know what you think!!😝 - MAKEUP DEETS- @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow pomade in dark brown @anastasiabeverlyhills soft glam palette @sigma X @cakefacerj favourites brush set (for small details) @anastasiabeverlyhills matte lipstick in Brandy -

A post shared by 🎨RJ🎨 (@cakefacerj) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:47am PDT