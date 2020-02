IMATE LI DUŠU?! Po Kvejdena (9) u školu je došla mama, a kad ga je videla, SLOMILA SE! I vi ćete kad čujete njegove REČI

Well done to the Indigenous NRL All Stars Team for standing up to bullying and giving such a special honour to a very special young Indigenous son Quaden Bayles - Y’all know how I feel about bullying of any kind, people big or small, who are unkind can straight get in the rubbish where they belong.. Life is for the loving ♥️

