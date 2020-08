Life changing iron cleaning tip!! Saw this yesterday and didn't believe it 😂 Wow! Simply heat up your iron and CAREFULLY rub a paracetamol tablet straight onto the plate .. it's like magic .. have a bit of a steam after just to clear out the gunk and wey heyyyy!! . . #genius #lifehacks #iron #ironing #ironinghacks #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #wow #hacks #paracetamal #omg #magic #lifechanging #simple #cleaniron #instahack #help #cleaninginspo #thisisreal #instatips #hincharmynewbie #thisreallyworks #cheaperthananewone #homeinspo #homehacks #hometips #cleaning

A post shared by Louise O'Neill (@louise.1976) on Sep 9, 2018 at 4:58am PDT