MICOTAKIS: Nećemo se takmičiti sa Turskom u NAORUŽANJU ali živimo u komplkovanom komšiluku! Grčka mora da štiti svoj suverenitet

🇫🇷🇬🇷🇪🇺 France and Greece have signed a €3 billion deal for Athens to buy three French warships, an accord hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as a major boost for the EU's defence ambitions ➡️ https://t.co/zz0rlSIgfw by @lbenhamou and Jérôme Rivet for @AFP @EUDataNewsHub pic.twitter.com/lKCbHFmTuO