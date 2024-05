HAOS NA BLISKOM ISTOKU: Izrael nemilosrdno gađao vojna postrojenja Hezbolaha, mrežama se širi snimak RAZORNOG NAPADA (VIDEO)

#Israel #AirForce jets attacked #Hezbollah #military structures in #Lebanon in Kafr Kila, Ayita al-Sha'ab, Al-Hiyam & Marun al-Ras. Also, #terrorist infrastructures were attacked in Khula & Itatron in Lebanon. #Israel #IDF #IAF #Israelfightsterror pic.twitter.com/jYRLnuHquV