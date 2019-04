UHVAĆEN NA DELU! CELU NOĆ GA PRSATA PLAVUŠA JAHALA U KLUBU, A MANČESTER GA NAGRADIO: Zvezda Đavola u centru skandala! Nikada veći ugovor, a on nikada LUĐI! (FOTO)

I got six watches I’m ahead of timeeee AD | Did you know you can mix & match @danielwellington watch straps?! Until April 10th, you’ll get an extra strap free with every watch purchase & with my code ELLIEBROWN you’ll get an additional 15% off! Available on their website and in stores

A post shared by Ellie Brown (@brown.elle) on Mar 21, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT