So proud as there were many restrictions this season but @victoriabeckham and the team produced once again and we couldn’t of been happier as the only guests in the building 😊 well done mama ♥️ @brooklynbeckham u were missed ♥️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 21, 2020 at 9:47am PDT