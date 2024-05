Pari NN & Sasa Ilic have agreed on a contract until summer 2025 (no termination clause in case of relegation). Cherchesov, Moreno, Goncharenko & Biscan (favorite) refused. NN were asked to consider Vasilenko, Evseev, Stukalov, Khazov, Novikov, Semin & Nepomnyashchiy. (@OnooQ) pic.twitter.com/aVCUGzZA00