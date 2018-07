SRPSKI SAKRAMENTO Bjelica: Odoh kod brata Bogdana (FOTO)

New chapter starts today. I want to thank the Sacramento Kings organization for giving me this opportunity, for believing on myself for their project and for convincing me that I was making the right decision, for me and my family, by staying on the NBA. Can't wait to get to work and happy to be reunited with my brother @bogdanbogdanovic To all the Minnesota Timberwolves fans, I wanted also to use this moment to thank you all for your support the past 3 seasons, for all the love you have shown to me and my family and for being the place where my son was born. I will always have good memoried from here. #onemoreserbianking

