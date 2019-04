SKOČIO JE, ZGRABIO ME, PRIKOVAO ZA KREVET I... Kako se lepa priča iz hotelske sobe pretvorila u pravi HOROR: Novinarka optužila Divčevog trenera za SILOVANJE i otkrila jezive detalje napada! (FOTO)

A reminder that the holidays aren’t happy for everyone. Sobbing to the core of your soul is okay. And not having it together it normal. I have moments where it all feels like it’s falling apart. And I am feeling every last bit of every emotion. It’s so so painful. But the worst pain is a gift. It’s a chance to birth the new life, the change, the ascending. But for now, I’ll just be sobbing. It’s all I’ve got in this moment. It’s part of the healing, and I give myself that permission.

A post shared by Kelli Tennant (@kellimtennant) on Dec 23, 2018 at 5:53pm PST