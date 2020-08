ODŽO JE LOMIO ŽENSKA SRCA! Oglasila se bivša devojka: Dokle god Sunce sija znaću da si sa mnom! FOTO

Hey Buddy, I’m hanging in there. But it’s only because you would be mad if I wasn’t. I’ve been watching the sunrise these past couple days. It reminds me of you. “Good morning, Sunshine!” Your voice is so clear. Your smile so bright. Your eyes full of hope for a new day. I can hear your laughter—one of my favorite sounds. I crack a small smile. “There she is!” As the warmth of the sun gradually washes over me, I know it’s you assuring me everything will be okay. I’m trying my best to believe you, Bud. I really am. This is the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do. But don’t worry. I’ll take care of things down here. I know you wouldn’t have left if you didn’t think I could handle it. So I guess I’ll try and hold onto that. I miss you more than words can ever express. But as long as the sun keeps shining, I know you’re with me. Love always, Your Sunshine ☀️ 👊🏾❤️❌⭕️ • Thank you all for your love, prayers, and support. Michael was an incredible person to say the very least. And this loss was felt around the world. I ask that you please allow me the privacy and respect needed to navigate this unimaginable tragedy. And if I could request one last thing, it would be that you try and make the world a little better every moment you have on this earth.

A post shared by Denise (@dlsprat) on Aug 9, 2020 at 5:52am PDT