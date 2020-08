Graphic ⚠️ #ChinaPneumonia — “Bat Soup” on 🇨🇳 diners’ desk.#Wildlife animals hv ALWAYS been “delicacies” in #China, some even claim they can improve health & sex performance. Let’s NOT forget #Bats are reservoirs for <60 viruses.#coronavirus #Wuhanpic.twitter.com/Eg7QEUxrsz