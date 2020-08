BILA VELIKI FAVORIT, A ZAVRŠILA NA NOSILIMA: Doživela ŠOK u oktagonu, pa pala u NESVEST i hitno prebačena u bolnicu!

Well that was a rough night at the office..congratulations to Jenifer Maia..I’m so grateful for my family, friends and fans that are here to help pick me back up in this crazy life we all share. It’s a fight, everyday we all fight, but it’s not everyday it goes our way. Thanks to all the @ufc staff, the medics and docs at umc..oh and my knight in shining armour @bigwoodmma702 sorry for scaring you babe! #nevergiveup

