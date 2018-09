POZNATI SUPERMODEL BODRI NOLETA: Šokiraćete se kada budete saznali KOLIKO GODINA ima ova SEKSI PLAVUŠA! Ona i danas mami uzdahe muškaraca širom sveta (FOTO)

Harpers Bazaar Icon’s Theme Was #rocknroll Which to Me Means Anything Goes! So I went for Comfort and Sparkle with my cool @galvanlondon dress, my diamond Moon necklace by the talented… @tcgoutal and another form of sparkle and fun with my portable and very potable @bellissimaprosecco #bambini oh and my “iwantchoo” boots by @jimmychoo those are the deets! #nyfw

