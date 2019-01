ŽIVOTNA DRAMA JELENE DOKIĆ: Slavna teniserka hitno prebačena u bolnicu! (FOTO)

This is where I spent my last 3 days,in the hospital. I don’t usually post things like this but I thought I would post this because things that you see on Instagram and all the glamours things that we sometimes post are not always reality and don’t always show the true picture of what is going on so it’s important to show the other side of it as well. I have been working a lot especially in the last few months and unfortunately it caught up with me and I came down with a really bad flu and pneumonia on Monday as well as exhaustion.I had to spend a few days in hospital but I am a lot better now and back at work at the @australianopen . So to everyone out there make sure you take some time for yourself and recharge.Look after yourselves. Thank you to the medical team at the @australianopen ,to everyone at Epworth Hospital Emergency Department and also to everyone at @wwos for looking after me the last few days and making sure I am well and back on my feet as soon as possible. 🙈🤕🤢😷🤒🤮 #hospital #glam #exhaustion #exhausted #sick #recharge #takecare #takecareofyourself #feeling #better #flu #pneumonia #melbourne #australia #looking #glam #lookoftheday #mood #vibes #strong #unbreakable #reality #workinghard #iamback #big #month #fighting

A post shared by JELENA DOKIC 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@dokic_jelena) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:39pm PST