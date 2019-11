POSLEDNJA REČ ARHITEKTURE SA POGLEDOM NA ATLANSKI OKEAN: Novakov LUKSUZNI stan u Majamiju koštao ga je GODIŠNJE ZARADE

Good morning, Miami Beach! ☀️Eighty Seven Park is more than a building, it’s a landmark for Miami Beach, the first residential building in the US by master architect Renzo Piano. Home to 70 villas suspended in the clear ocean light, his fluid design brings together architecture, design and the natural landscape. #EightySevenPark | www.eightysevenpark.com

A post shared by Eighty Seven Park (@eightysevenpark) on Nov 14, 2019 at 8:05am PST