Marina joined me for a morning video chat from Germany, where she was in midst of rehearsals for a Maria Callas opera. Her mind is unlike anyone I’ve ever met. Through her art, she pushes her body to the extreme. She sets no limit. She’s fearless. Her autobiography is one of the best I’ve ever read--Truly! Let me know what you thought of our conversation!

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Apr 7, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT