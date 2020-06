NYC politicians have lost control of the city. One day a homeless man is set on fire in Manhattan another day a man is knifed in the head, all on the heels of 125 shootings in one month. ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ ⁦⁦@CoreyinNYC⁩ Take a bow you created this, now own it. pic.twitter.com/UqtDVHcuc3