HAOS U UKRAJINSKOM STUDIJU: Političar i novinar se potukli usred najgledanije emisije, sevale pesnice i uvrede VIDEO

I also just watched this live on Ukraine's biggest political talk show: Ukrainian journo/info warrior Yuriy Butusov brawls with pro-Russia MP Nestor Shufrych. Ex PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk, ex-nat'l security chief Oleksandr Danylyuk try to break 'em up. Ex-prez Poroshenko looks on. https://t.co/wlFFilhHIu