OTKRIVAMO ZAŠTO MOSKVA POSTAVLJA PVO RAKETE S-400, PANCIR I TOR U SAMOM GRADU: Tri pretnje ugrožavaju rusku prestonicu!

Was toying with the range circles of the two known Pantsir AD systems being set up in Moscow. Assuming an 11 mile range circle for SAMs and 2.5 mile circle for 30mm autocannons. The 30mm circles nearly overlap one another. The Kremlin would fall under the overlap of both ranges. https://t.co/abmPAKXbop pic.twitter.com/LuxHvR1j9o