MBAPE UPUTIO JEZIVE PRETNJE FUDBALERU BARSELONE: Ubiću te na ulici! Kamere sve zabeležile! VIDEO

Jordi Alba to Mbappé: "You're getting to big for yourself." Mbappé to Jordi Alba: "In the streets I kill you Alba to Piqué: "He's learning, the bugger is learning." Piqué to Mbappé: "Who are you going to kill?" Mbappé: "On streets I KILL you!" #BARPSGpic.twitter.com/o2Cyu8CDnH