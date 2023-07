⚽️ | 🇲🇪🇷🇸 Mirko Ivanić (29, AM) Beautiful inswinger by Stefan Mitrović (20). Yes, he's still rough around the edges, but his upsides (pace, movement, directness) are huge too. Could be a big year for him in Europe. @Relja called the WB role, btw.pic.twitter.com/NcZQJkWheA