GRK UNIŠTIO BUDUĆNOST, PA SE POVREDIO: Perperoglu se oglasio! Evo šta je poručio navijačima Crvene zvezde (KURIR TV)

Great win tonight and one step closer to the title. Thank you all for your support and encouraging messages. Everything happens for a reason and I have faith that my teammates will finish the job. 1 more to go 💪🏼💪🏼#togodbetheglory @crvenazvezdakk

