UDATA JE ZA ŠEIKA, RODILA MU 3 DECE I UŽIVA U SVILI I KADIFI! Jelena bin Drai sad ima JAKU poruku koja će uzdrmati sve!

Own who you are When you shine you don’t dim anyone else’s light. When you rise, you don’t take away from anyone else. When you live in abundance, you don’t steal it from someone else. One light not shining brighter than the other but each light striving to shine in it’s individual fullness together. Own who you are

A post shared by Jelena Bin Drai (@jelenabindrai) on May 7, 2020 at 10:43am PDT