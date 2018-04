(FOTO) UPOZNAJTE NIGERIJKU KOJA SE ZOVE SRBIJA: Ime joj je dala majka, a razlog je POTRESAN!

I am so much in love with my outfit from :@sgtcclothing. Do you agree with the color mix Yes or nah ? 📷: @richardmarshalphotos 💄:@j0rdanna #sgtcclothingX #serbiawilson......

A post shared by SERBIA WILSON (SEW) (@serbia_w) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:11am PDT