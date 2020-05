GITARISTA KVINA DOŽIVEO SRČANI! Brajan Mej (72) hitno prebačen u bolnicu! 40 MINUTA GA PROBADALO U GRUDIMA

#jamwithBri. Very rough and ready, this, and, without any accompaniment, you can hear all the places where I’m struggling to get sustain from the little amp, and the moments when my fingers, already soft from inactivity, complain about the bending of the strings !! But this is reality - and I hope it’s helpful for all of you folks who asked for a version of this tune here. My ramblings afterwards are about my concept of expanding coronavirus-free bubbles - which may perhaps start some discussion. I actually thought of it a couple of weeks ago but I was in too much pain to video it. I’m planning to put an account of my whole recent story up. I thought it was way too long and involved to put on Instagram or IGTV, but in the end this is probably the most personal way of doing it.. Cheers all - Bri

