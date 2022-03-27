VEČERAS SE ISPISUJE ISTORIJA! EVO KO JE SVE NOMINOVAN ZA OSKARA: Ima dosta IZNENAĐENJA, a tu je i omiljeni BRAČNI PAR iz Evrope

Dodela Oskara najveći je događaj u sezoni dodele filmskih nagrada, zbog čega se nedeljama pre pojavljuju razne analize i predviđanja ko bi mogao da osvoji zlatne statue.

U dvorani Dobly Theatre u Holivudu, večeras će se upriličiti 94. dodela prestižnih filmskih nagrada Oskar. Svečanost u SAD započinje u 20 sati po pacifičkom letnjem vremenu (GMT-7), a to je otprilike u 2 sata ujutro po srednjeevropskom vremenu (Central European Time). U Americi će Oskare uživo prenositi program ABC-a, a na našem sajtu moći ćete uživo da pratite čitavu ceremoniju.

Na crvenom tepihu pre dodele, ali i u samoj dvorani, večeras ćemo moći da vidimo brojne svetske zvezde. Samo neke od njih popeće se i na binu kako bi primili zasluženu zlatnu statuu.

Evo ko su po kategorijama nominovani u 2022. godini...

NAJBOLJI FILM:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

NAJBOLJI REDITELJ:

Kenet Brana, Belfast

Rjusuke Hamaguti, Drive My Car

Pol Tomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Džejn Kempion, The Power of the Dog

Stiven Spilberg, West Side Story

NAJBOLJA GLUMICA U GLAVNOJ ULOZI:

Džesika Čestejn, The Eyes of Tammy

Olivija Kolman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Kruz, Parallel Mothers

Nikol Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stjuart, Spencer

NAJBOLJI GLUMAC U GLAVNOJ ULOZI:

Havijer Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedikt Kamberbač, The Power of the Dog

Endru Garfild, tick, tick… BOOM!

Vil Smit, King Richard

Denzel Vošington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA:

Džesi Bakli, The Lost Daughter

Arijana DeBos, West Side Story

Džudi Denč, Belfast

Kirsten Danst, The Power of the Dog

Elis Onžanju, King Richard

NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC:

Kiran Hajnds, Belfast

Troj Kostur, CODA

Džesi Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Džej Kej Simons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Makfi, The Power of the Dog

NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIO:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIO:

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

NAJBOLJI MEĐUNARODNI FILM:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Luana: a Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

NAJBOLJI DOKUMENTARNI FILM:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

NAJBOLJI ANIMIRANI FILM:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

NAJBOLJA KINEMATOGRAFIJA:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

NAJBOLJI DIZAJN KOSTIMA:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PESMA:

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

(Kurir.rs/ 24sata.hr)

Bonus video:

28:01 USIJANJE DANA - 07.01.2021. - PREDRAG GAGA ANTONIJEVIĆ