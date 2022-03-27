VEČERAS SE ISPISUJE ISTORIJA! EVO KO JE SVE NOMINOVAN ZA OSKARA: Ima dosta IZNENAĐENJA, a tu je i omiljeni BRAČNI PAR iz Evrope

Dodela Oskara najveći je događaj u sezoni dodele filmskih nagrada, zbog čega se nedeljama pre pojavljuju razne analize i predviđanja ko bi mogao da osvoji zlatne statue.
U dvorani Dobly Theatre u Holivudu, večeras će se upriličiti 94. dodela prestižnih filmskih nagrada Oskar. Svečanost u SAD započinje u 20 sati po pacifičkom letnjem vremenu (GMT-7), a to je otprilike u 2 sata ujutro po srednjeevropskom vremenu (Central European Time). U Americi će Oskare uživo prenositi program ABC-a, a na našem sajtu moći ćete uživo da pratite čitavu ceremoniju.
Na crvenom tepihu pre dodele, ali i u samoj dvorani, večeras ćemo moći da vidimo brojne svetske zvezde. Samo neke od njih popeće se i na binu kako bi primili zasluženu zlatnu statuu.
Evo ko su po kategorijama nominovani u 2022. godini...
NAJBOLJI FILM:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
NAJBOLJI REDITELJ:
Kenet Brana, Belfast
Rjusuke Hamaguti, Drive My Car
Pol Tomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Džejn Kempion, The Power of the Dog
Stiven Spilberg, West Side Story
NAJBOLJA GLUMICA U GLAVNOJ ULOZI:
Džesika Čestejn, The Eyes of Tammy
Olivija Kolman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Kruz, Parallel Mothers
Nikol Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stjuart, Spencer
NAJBOLJI GLUMAC U GLAVNOJ ULOZI:
Havijer Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedikt Kamberbač, The Power of the Dog
Endru Garfild, tick, tick… BOOM!
Vil Smit, King Richard
Denzel Vošington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA:
Džesi Bakli, The Lost Daughter
Arijana DeBos, West Side Story
Džudi Denč, Belfast
Kirsten Danst, The Power of the Dog
Elis Onžanju, King Richard
NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC:
Kiran Hajnds, Belfast
Troj Kostur, CODA
Džesi Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Džej Kej Simons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-Makfi, The Power of the Dog
NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIO:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIO:
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
NAJBOLJI MEĐUNARODNI FILM:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Luana: a Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
NAJBOLJI DOKUMENTARNI FILM:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
NAJBOLJI ANIMIRANI FILM:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
NAJBOLJA KINEMATOGRAFIJA:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI:
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
NAJBOLJI DIZAJN KOSTIMA:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PESMA:
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
(Kurir.rs/ 24sata.hr)
