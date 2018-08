NATAŠA POZVALA 150 MOMAKA NA SASTANAK U ISTO VREME! Stala je ispred njih i rekla: Moram da vam priznam nešto...

I want to use my platform to encourage and uplift women, because I feel that we need it. We’ve been silenced by society and to some extent we have silenced ourselves. I want little girls to know that they’re capable of everything and anything they put their minds to. To Always stand up for themselves and never tolerate any kind of bullshit, anything that makes you stressed out or cry isn’t love. Love is in us, once you have self love you’ll never accept anything less than pure love. You are not a healer of men, let them heal their hurts and pains themselves. It is no longer our responsibility.

