VIDEO SAM JE KAKO ULAZI U ŠKOLSKI AUTOBUS I ZNAO DA MORAM TO DA URADIM: Monstrum do detalja ispričao kako je oteo malu Džejmi i ubio njene roditelje! (FOTO, VIDEO)

Complaint: Kidnapping suspect kept Wisconsin girl under bed: BARRON, Wis. (AP) — For nearly three months, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was forced to hide in a 2½-foot space beneath her kidnapper's bed, going… https://t.co/xzXpMe6hRa #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachKavanaugh #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/3annUGVojS