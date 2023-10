IVAN ZAKUCAO AVION U PLANINU: Ovo je najveća nesreća na našim prostorima, nastradalo 180 ljudi, tela nalazili i 27 godina kasnije

#OTD in 1981: Inex-Adria Aviopromet Flight 1308, a MD-81, crashes in Corsica (France) all 180 aboard die. On approach, jet made a CFIT in high ground, 15 mi from airport. Factors: crew actions (descent under MSA, “lack of rigor”, sterile cockpit rule), ATC services, navigation. pic.twitter.com/HAcGGNHKiN