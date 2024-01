MILIONER PREŽIVEO ATENTAT: Ruski tajkun UPAO U ZASEDU samo 2 dana nakon što je pokrenuta istraga zbog nameštanja cena (FOTO/VIDEO)

The egg wars in Russia are in full swing! In Russia, an attempt was made to kill the owner of the largest poultry farm — all because of eggs. Gennady Shiryaev, the head of the Tretyakov Poultry Farm in the Voronezh region and a former regional Duma deputy, was driving his… https://t.co/yaLpEOYEyw pic.twitter.com/ZIWf0XG7fP