LEBRON OSVOJIO PRVI PRSTEN: Džejms TRIPL-DABLOM doneo titulu Majamiju! VIDEO

On this date in 2012, LeBron James had a triple-double (26 pts, 11 rebs, 13 ast) as the Heat won the NBA title with a 121-106 win over the Thunder in Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals. Mike Miller also added 23 points on 7-8 3-pt FG off the bench in the win for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/MgaWgy732Y