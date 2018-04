(UZNEMIRUJUĆI FOTO) POZNATA GLUMICA ŠOKIRALA SVET: Slikala se naga, a iza svega se krije JEZIVA priča!

Not anorexia, it’s a thyroid issue. I don’t know what it says about me that I got this thin and didn’t think there was anything wrong. Last Friday, I had a bulge in my neck that finally got me to the doctor. I’m STILL waiting on blood work but my doc thinks it’s Graves. If you just had a baby and have lost an inordinate amount of weight, feel like you are on cocaine, are suddenly heat intolerant, can’t stop losing hair, and think your husband is being a dick it might just be your thyroid!! Get checked ASAP #thyroid #6monthspostpartum

