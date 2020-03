JEDI ŠTA HOĆEŠ DIJETA HIT U SVETU! Pridržavajte se ovih 15 PRINCIPA, jedite HAMBURGERE, ČOKOLADE i kilogrami NESTAJU!

Cheers-ing myself for surviving one of the hardest years of my life...⁣ ⁣ ...Losing my dad suddenly and sifting through all the emotions and baggage that come with that. ⁣ ⁣ ...Letting myself sit in the intense emotions that come with grief and getting therapy to help with that.⁣ ⁣ ...Balancing running my own business and raising a tiny human.⁣ ⁣ ...Being a mom for a full year and trying to be present and soak in all the incredible milestones. ⁣ ⁣ ...Forgiving myself for not being perfect or living up to the expectations of how I thought this year might play out.⁣ ⁣ ...Forgiving others for hurt they caused so that I could move forward.⁣ ⁣ ...Maintaining a rock solid partnership with Mike during the stressful times we’ve had this year.⁣ ⁣ This year had so many highs and lows and I’m grateful for the people who have been there for me. I’ve never felt so loved by family and friends. ⁣ ⁣ I learned a lot about about life and myself this year, but two things I know for certain is that we are stronger than we give ourselves credit for and the least important thing about you as a person is the size of your body. ⁣ ⁣ I’m not one for resolutions or grand plans upon the start of the new year, but I am reflecting on this past one and giving myself major props for getting through so much. ⁣ ⁣ What are you proud of yourself for? ⁣

A post shared by Summer Innanen (@summerinnanen) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:27am PST