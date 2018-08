RADNICE SUPERJAHTI OTKRIVAJU SVE TAJNE POSLA: Čim gost upali svetlo, mi odmah brišemo prekidač! Radi se po 13 sati, ali vredi zbog plate

Red lips & wine sips 💄🍷 • A big heartfelt thank you to the talented @kimschmidtke_ for spending so much time putting together such a comprehensive wine training series. It’s incredible to see stewardesses from around the world come together to help one another! • Kim’s wine of choice while watching her guilty pleasure, @belowdeckbravo ?l Anything from her home region of the Barossa Valley, big full bodied Shiraz, this girl like big wines! 🍇 • Kim recently started helping Chief Stews with tasting notes on wine for charters & she’s now looking for her next service stew position. Crossing my fingers I get to work with her one day 🤞🏻 • The fourth & final part of our Wine Series is officially live! Enjoy xx . . . . . #yachtie #stewardess #lux #luxurylife #ocean #yachting #superyacht #yachtieworld #travel #travelbug #stewardesslife #summertime #yachtblog #theyachtstew #communityovercompetition #eventplanner #nautical #yachtstew #yachtstewardess #chiefstew #yachtchiefstew #superyachtcontent #lifestyleblogger #yachtingblogger

A post shared by Yacht Chief Stew • Gemma (@theyachtstew) on Aug 28, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT