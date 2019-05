NEVIĐENE GUŽVE NA MESTU GDE TO NIKO NE BI OČEKIVAO: Dugi redovi ka Mont Everestu alpinisti došli glave, ovo je bio njegov poslednji snimak! (VIDEO)

Another morning spent practising techniques in the Khumbu Icefall. We passed a porter on the way back. What they manage to carry at this altitude for several hours at a time is something to behold. Slightly jealous of whomever is getting those mattresses. We are scheduled to do our first acclimatisation rotation travelling up to camp 1 (6100m) on Friday, camp 2 (6500m) on Saturday and then camp 3 (7200) on Monday. Depending on how we are feeling, altitude sickness is expected above camp 2, we may do a short recce towards camp 4 on Tuesday. All being well will be back in basecamp on Wednesday or Thursday next week. The hardest part may prove to be not having any internet access for the week. The camp 3 climb is contingent on ropes being fitted above camp 2 which at the moment due to bad weather hasn’t yet been done. #everest #everest2019 #khumbuicefall

A post shared by Robin (@1c0n0clast22) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:03am PDT