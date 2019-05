SNIMIO JEZIV PRIZOR NA VRHU SVETA: Stotine alpinista prolaze pored mrtvog čoveka koji visi sa litice! Za samo 9 dana preminulo 11 ljudi zbog ogromne gužve na Himalajima! (FOTO)

High on the Hillary Step on May 23rd, video camera in hand, just beneath the top of the world. . We passed over 60 people during the night and arrived to the south summit just after sunrise. The skies suddenly opened up, the mist and cloud cover burned away and all of the splendor and glory of the world beneath our feet became visible. The Hillary Step was in plain sight and our team of climbers approached the final crux beneath the top of the world. . The sub zero temperatures and low oxygen level in the atmosphere had taken their toll on all of us. Minds hypoxic, extremities nearly numb, we all pressed on through the life or death situation. . The early morning light had revealed the gateway to the summit of Everest and in parallel a human being who had lost his life. Here we all were, chasing a dream and beneath our very feet there was a lifeless soul. Is this what Everest has become? . As I documented the team climbing the iconic step, my mind raced and empathized with every person who struggled to stay alive while undoubtedly questioning their own humanity, ethics and integrity. . This poor human being perched 7000ft above the Western CWM for everyone to observe was a reminder of each of our own mortality. Was this the 'Dream of Everest' we all imagined? . My heart bled for the family and loved ones and at the same time I was conscious of the necessity to continue to move. At nearly 9000m above sea level, there is no choice but to carry on. . Who is responsible here? The individuals? The companies? The Government? Is it time to enforce new rules? Will things ever change? What's the solution here? . With great sadness, as the cues pushed onwards and upwards, so did we, as did over 200 people that day. . I deeply apologize for the sensitivity of this post, but I feel we have a responsibility to inform aspiring future climbers of the seriousness of this undertaking while creating a dialogue around how to make safer, more responsible and more ethical choices with how we approach climbing to the top of the world. . To those that lost their lives this season may their souls Rest In Peace. . #Everest #everest2019 #LineUps #HillaryStep #Tragedy 📷 by @sherpapk

