EVO ŠTA SE KRIJE IZA ZLOČINA KOJI JE POTRESAO DIPLOMATSKI SVET! UBIO ŽENU KADA JE SAZNAO DA ĆE DA IDE U BEOGRAD: Čekali su ih na sudu zbog razvoda, a onda je policija dobila čudan poziv!

Today I was absolutely shocked. Lola Gulomova, US DOC Officer, is no longer with us. We lost a true friend of 🇺🇿. My deepest sympathies to her close ones. Have met her last week at the Emb. She was supposed to leave for Tashkent tomorrow to lead first ever trade mission to 🇺🇿. pic.twitter.com/atOiw5JlPg