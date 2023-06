UEFA IZBACILA ŠPANSKI KLUB IZ EVROPE: Veliki skandal na starom kontinentu! Drakonski kažnjeni zbog nameštanja utakmica

🚨🇪🇸 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | UEFA have banned Osasuna to compete in next season's Conference League following the club's involvement in match-fixing (back in 2013). The Spanish club will appeal... they also state: "UEFA, strong with the weak and weak with the strong." pic.twitter.com/MaOa5l0R83